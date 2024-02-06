'He's a unique player' - Aakash Chopra hails India's next superstar

The former India cricketer names his positives after the conclusion of 2nd Test between India and England at Vizag.

India got their plans right on the final day of the second Test and picked up wickets at crucial intervals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is seen to be the next superstar of Indian cricket. He has got a great start to his cricketing career in both T20Is and Tests. After scoring 171 in his Test debut against West Indies in Dominica, the 22-year old opening batter from Mumbai scored a match-winning 209 against England in just his 6th Test. Jaiswal’s 209 runs came out of a total of India’s first innings score of 396 runs, with the second best score being 34 from Shubman Gill.

The left-hander has received praises from many in the cricketing fraternity and former India opener Aakash Chopra is one of them. In his YouTube channel, Chopra lauded Jaiswal for proving himself in tough situations. "Yashasvi also looked great. Yashasvi Jaiswal played so well. A unique player has emerged for Team India and he has proved himself in tough situations in almost every format. Finding a player like that shows a bright future for Team India," he said.

Chopra further added by saying, "He has it written in his hand that he will surely become a big cricketer one day. It's heard that an astrologer had told him in his childhood that he would become a very big sportsperson."

Aakash Chopra’s picks from the Ind vs Eng 2nd Test

In his video, Chopra also named some other players who were impressive in the 2nd Test. "I have two or three very good names. You can talk about Gill, who has been absolutely good. You can talk about Zak Crawley. He looked very good. You can talk about James Anderson. He did his job very well as a bowler on such a pitch in both innings.," he said.

"So, these are three or four names who are in my fantastic category - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Jimmy Anderson and Zak Crawley. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin can also be honorable mentions in this. Of course, Ashwin in the second innings and Kuldeep in the first innings," Chopra further tells in his video.

Apart from these players, Aakash Chopra also criticized the batters from both the teams who threw their wickets away after getting good starts. Meanwhile, India won the match by 106 runs levelling the series 1-1. For his match haul of 9 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Man of the Match. Both the teams will get a few days break now before moving to Rajkot for the third Test from February 15.