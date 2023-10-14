Aaron Finch's hilarious response on how to counter Jasprit Bumrah

The former Australian captain, Aaron Finch, was full of praise for the big man Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the big clash against Pakistan at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jasprit Bumrah is undoubtedly among the finest bowlers ever to grace the game of cricket. He has a range of skillsets, probably the best in the world currently, and can trouble the best of the batters with his immaculate lines and lengths. Bumrah has shattered several records and instilled fear in the minds of the opponents.

Several former and current players have praised Jasprit Bumrah for his superior expertise and tried dissecting him and his unusual bowling action. Even after plenty of analysis and everything, Bumrah has managed to be unpredictable and unplayable. No wonder he is the most sought-after bowler in the world today.

When Bumrah was injured and out of action, his IPL and national team wanted him back as soon as possible. It’s not that the other bowlers are not competent - they are also highly skilled and match-winners. But Bumrah’s quality is a notch above the rest and visible every time he plays along with his teammates.

Even on his bad days on the field, Bumrah somehow manages to make an impact in some capacity. Bumrah has slowly made himself an undisputed bowler, and the comparisons are always made with him. However, no other bowler has managed to topple him in terms of class and skills so far.

Aaron Finch comes up with a cheeky answer about the ways to counter Jasprit Bumrah

The former Australian captain, Aaron Finch, was full of praise for the big man Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the big clash against Pakistan at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He talked about different things regarding Bumrah’s bowling in a show with ESPNcricinfo. Finch talked about how Bumrah could only bring the ball into the right-handers, but he slowly started to move the ball away from the RHBs as well.

“When Bumrah first started, he would predominantly inswing to the right-hander, with the ability to hold the line off a straight one. And then, one series, he (Bumrah) started bowling outswinger non-stop, and then he occasionally inswing,” stated Finch.

“Then you always go, ‘Wow, what does my footwork have to be here’ because it’s so hard to see because his wrist is so good, and it’s only a subtle change with just in or just away. So, with a guy whose arms are everywhere, it can be really difficult to try and track that. He is somebody who is amazing. He gets the best players in the world out consistently.”

In the end, when asked the best bet to counter Bumrah, Finch came up with a cheeky reply.

“Retire, like I did,” replied the World Cup winning captain funnily, leaving everyone in the room in splits.

