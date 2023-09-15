"He has got something special to offer" - AB de Villiers reveals his first observation on India star

The Proteas underscored the Indian cricketer's relentless fighting spirit, a characteristic that has consistently distinguished him throughout his career.

Renowned former South African cricketer AB de Villiers commended the impressive skills of a veteran India cricketer. De Villiers highlighted the Indian's notable evolution from initially being the fourth slowest player to reach 2,000 runs in ODIs to subsequently becoming the second fastest to achieve the coveted 10,000-run milestone. This admiration was deeply expressed by De Villiers.

A highly accomplished cricketer himself, the former South African batter held nothing back in his praise for Rohit Sharma's unwavering determination on the field. He underscored the Indian skipper's relentless fighting spirit, a characteristic that has consistently distinguished him throughout his career. De Villiers also recalled a fiercely competitive Test match in Durban, where the Indian opener fearlessly took on formidable bowlers like Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

He stated, "I think of a Test match in Durban where he just wouldn’t stand back to Dale Steyn or Morne Morkel or any of our fast bowlers. He would make eye contact. If anyone chirped him. He would be right in their face, chest out. I always liked that,”

Rohit Sharma is the quickest Indian to achieve 1k partnership runs

Further adding, “The first time I watched him play, I thought this guy has got something special to offer. At that time, I didn't enjoy it because he was there to beat us. But thinking back, he always had this incredible fighting spirit.” De Villiers revealed on his YouTube channel.

The 39-year-old South African cricket legend further applauded Rohit Sharma's burgeoning partnership with the talented young player, Shubman Gill. In fact, Rohit and Gill have achieved the distinction of becoming the quickest Indian pair to accumulate 1,000 partnership runs, accomplishing this feat in a mere 13 innings.

