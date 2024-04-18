'He is a powerhouse heater': AB de Villiers throws support behind CSK star for T20 World Cup 2024

The star player has been in tremendous form in IPL 2024. He has scored runs consistently and batted with an excellent strike rate as well.

India's squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2024 is starting to gain more momentum. With just a few days remaining for the squad to be announced, it is assumed that the selectors will have a tough time in picking the 15 players for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In the ongoing IPL, many young players have shown their talent and we have witnessed some outstanding performances. The selectors have a keen eye on those performances. The upcoming T20 World Cup is going to be played in the West Indies and the USA. Spin is likely to play a vital role in these conditions. This means that the batters who play spin well are likely to be in high demand.

AB de Villiers throws support behind Shivam Dube

Former RCB batter AB de Villiers believes that Shivam Dube has presented a strong case for himself in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. Dube has been outstanding so far in IPL 2024 with his big-hitting and the ability to read the game situations. While speaking on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers backed allrounder Shivam Dube for T20 World Cup.

"Shivam Dube finds himself in a spot where he could possibly make that T20 World Cup squad. The only problem is there's a lot of traffic, he has put his hand up on numerous occasions, he's had a fantastic season. He is a powerhouse heater and just a fantastic cricketer," AB de Villiers backs Shivam Dube.

AB De Villiers and Shivam Dube had previously shared the dressing room with each other when Dube was a part of RCB for two seasons. The former Proteas captain admitted that being in CSK has brought out the best in Dube as it gave him the freedom.

"He has come a very long way since he left RCB and I have touched on this before is something he's found something there at the CSK camp that's made him feel free and he looks like he's playing the best cricket of his life," De Villiers added.

"Just not overthinking at the crease and just watching the ball and playing the situation in front of him. So a couple of not outs for him in this tournament, a few 50s as well and having a big impact in the success of this CSK team," he explained.

De Villiers also shared his thoughts on Chennai Super Kings' campaign. CSK lost their way in between with two consecutive losses but came back strongly with two wins in a row.

"The mighty Chennai Super Kings, had that slip-up in the middle of their tournament with a double loss back-to-back, which was odd. But they're back on the winning ways and looking good for the yellow jerseys," De Villiers said.

Shivam Dube has scored 242 runs in six matches at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of 163.51 in IPL 2024 so far. His ability to play spin with ease makes him a strong contender for India's T20 World Cup squad. In India's last T20 assignment before the T20 World Cup, which was against Afghanistan, Shivam Dube was adjudged the Player of the Match for his excellent show in the middle order.

