'No concerns at all' - Ajit Agarkar and the team not worried about Virat Kohli's strike rate heading into T20 World Cup 2024

Virat Kohli’s strike rate has often been a talking point among experts and fans, and it has gained more noise this IPL season.

When the pressure is extreme, Kohli has often held his nerves and seal the deal for India.

Virat Kohli’s strike rate has often been a talking point among experts and fans, and it has gained more noise this IPL season. Kohli couldn’t score as briskly as the team wanted on a couple of occasions, leading to such discussions.

While Virat Kohli has been a prolific run-scorer in T20s for years and has won numerous games for his team in international cricket, he has still been scrutinised regarding his scoring rate. His waning expertise against both spin and pace lately has been one of the most prominent reasons for his consistent slowdowns in the shortest format.

Still, Kohli has an effective method of constructing his innings in the T20 format, which has reaped ample success for him and his team over the years. He has never played any negative impact knock and won games for India from unimaginable positions under crunch situations.

Also Read: 'Toughest thing we had to do' - Ajit Agarkar reveals why they dropped Rinku Singh from India's T20 World Cup squad

There were also some talks about Virat Kohli’s exclusion from this edition of the T20 World Cup, but he has rightly been picked. When the pressure is extreme, Kohli has often held his nerves and seal the deal for India.

Ajit Agarkar and team not too worried about Virat Kohli’s strike rate

In the press conference earlier today, Ajit Agarkar defended Virat, stating they aren’t discussing his strike rate because Kohli is in good form. There are no concerns regarding his scoring rate.

"We haven't been discussing it. He has been in great form fortunately in the IPL. So, no concerns there at all. With regards to what's happening in the IPL, you are still going to a World Cup. You got to prepare knowing that there is a gap. That's where experience does matter."

Adding to his point, Agarkar said we should not overthink and rather take the positives from this edition of the IPL. According to him, the pressure in the World Cup is different than in the IPL.

“If the tournament turns out like the IPL is, we still got enough balance and power in the team. There is no real point in overthinking. You try and take the positives happening in the IPL - form of some of the guys, some of the newer guys coming through. At the end of the day, when you turn up for a World Cup, the pressure is a little bit different.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.