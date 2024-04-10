Ajit Agarkar claims this IPL player's captaincy brain overpowers artificial intelligence

MS Dhoni has left behind a legacy when it comes to leadership.

Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar has hailed a former Indian player for his captaincy brains, claiming that no artificial intelligence can replace his unparalleled mindset and instincts.

It is none other than India's most celebrated cricketer and ex-captain, MS Dhoni.

The 42-year-old has left behind a legacy when it comes to leadership qualities, not just in international cricket but in franchise cricket as well.

Under Dhoni's leadership, the Indian team won three ICC titles - the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Not only that, for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni has led the side to a record five titles.

Despite stepping down as captain of the CSK, his mere presence on the field exudes confidence in his team.

ALSO READ: Star Bangladesh pacer ruled out of T20 World Cup 2024

Ajit Agarkar on Dhoni vs AI

Speaking on MS Dhoni's brilliance, Agarkar revealed,

"The amount of data that's available is incredible. You can plan a whole innings and I think everybody does it now, but it doesn't mean it will work all the time. You need a captain on the ground because not everything that you've planned is going to go your way."

"On a particular day it might, but most days it won't. And that's where you need human instinct. That's why you call MS Dhoni a great captain because he had a feel for the game. He knew what was happening and how the game was changing," added the 46-year-old former India pace bowler.

While Dhoni has relinquished his captaincy responsibilities, he still continues to keep wickets for CSK. However, with Dhoni in the twilight of his career, tt remains to be seen if he will play the entire season or announce a decision before that.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.