Star Bangladesh pacer ruled out of T20 World Cup 2024

In a recent development coming in, a star Bangladesh fast bowler has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in June in USA & West Indies. The decision comes after it was sanguined that he cannot make a timely recovery for the mega-event.

The news was confirmed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashish Chowdhury to Cricbuzz on Wednesday (April 10). The news comes in contrast to the pacer recently informing the media that he was eyeing to make a comeback for the showpiece event.

Ebadot Hossain underwent surgery for his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which he suffered during Bangladesh's home series against Afghanistan in July 2023 when he collided with an umpire while bowling.

Debashish Chowdhury, on the contrary, said that there is no chance for the right-arm pacer to make a comeback.

BCC chief physician gives latest update on other sidelined players

Meanwhile, Debashish also provided updates on the availability of all-rounder Soumya Sarkar and spinner Taijul Islam. The BCB physician informed that the injured duo of Soumya Sarkar and Taijul Islam are likely to be available before the home series against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is expected to arrive in May for a five-match T20I series, starting of Bangladesh's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Watch: MS Dhoni's stumping of Ponting standing up to keeper goes viral after Heinrich Klaasen's IPL stumping

Telegram Group Join Now

During the recent bilateral series against Sri Lanka, Soumya suffered a knee injury after colliding with an advertising board while attempting to prevent a boundary.

In another incident, Taijul injured his knee while fielding during the first Test of the two-match series. Although Taijul participated in the second Test, he subsequently experienced discomfort in his knee, leading him to undergo rehabilitation.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.