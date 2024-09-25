Rising India Pacer Reveals Important Lessons Learnt from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

He made his international debut during the England Test series earlier this year.

An upcoming Indian pacer has opened up about the important lessons he learnt from sharing the dressing room with India veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

27-year-old Akash Deep, who made his international debut during the England Test series earlier this year, is currently a part of the Indian squad for the ongoing Bangladesh series.

After picking up a three-wicket haul on his debut, Akash Deep managed to do well in the first round of the Duleep Trophy, which helped the Bengal pacer get into the squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

In the opening Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the fast bowler took two wickets, contributing to India's 280-run victory over Bangladesh.

Akash Deep reveals important lessons learnt from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Ahead of the match in Kanpur, Akash looked back on his journey, revealing that he has been learning important lessons about dedication and hard work from two of India's cricket legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Speaking at the pre-match presser, Akash Deep said, "They are legends of the game. Still, the dedication they show and the hard work they put in every day… I have been learning about dedication and hard work from Virat bhai and Rohit bhaiya. I consider myself lucky to play under Rohit bhaiya. He has never put me under any pressure. He has always backed me to play freely."

Akash Deep so far has done well in the limited opportunities and has arguably sealed his place in the Indian Test team for the time being.

Discussing his development, the fast bowler noted that he has focused on honing his strengths, choosing to maintain simplicity in his approach and avoid putting too much pressure on himself.

