'Delivered milk packets': Pragyan Ojha reveals Indian batting superstar's struggling days

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has opened up about the struggling days of an Indian batting superstar.

Rohit Sharma, India's current Test and ODI captain, stands as a prominent figure in the world of cricket.

Recently, he guided the Indian team to a triumphant victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States. Additionally, Rohit has also successfully captained the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles.

However, despite enjoying a luxurious lifestyle due to his success in both international and franchise cricket, Rohit’s roots are humble. Hailing from a middle-class family in Mumbai, his path to the top has been far from easy.

Pragyan Ojha reveals Rohit Sharma's struggling days

Echoing on the same lines, in a March interview with JioCinema last year, Rohit Sharma’s former India and Mumbai Indians teammate, Pragyan Ojha, reminisced about a time when the cricket star delivered milk packets to afford his cricket gear.

Ojha went on to say, “He (Rohit) was from a middle-class family and I remember he once got emotional when we discussed how his budget for cricket kits was restricted. In fact, he also delivered milk packets – of course that was really a long time ago – so that he could buy his kit. Now when I see him, I feel very proud of how our journey started and where we reached.” .

As for Rohit's achievements, he currently ranks as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in international cricket. Over 484 matches (511 innings) across all three formats, the right-hander has accumulated 19,245 runs, boasting an average of 43.15, including 48 centuries and 106 fifties.

