'Delivered milk packets': Pragyan Ojha reveals Indian batting superstar's struggling days

His path to the top has been far from easy.
 By Chandra Moulee Das Sep 25, 2024, 19:08 IST
Pragyan Ojha?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has opened up about the struggling days of an Indian batting superstar. 

Rohit Sharma, India's current Test and ODI captain, stands as a prominent figure in the world of cricket.

Recently, he guided the Indian team to a triumphant victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States. Additionally, Rohit has also successfully captained the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles.

However, despite enjoying a luxurious lifestyle due to his success in both international and franchise cricket, Rohit’s roots are humble. Hailing from a middle-class family in Mumbai, his path to the top has been far from easy.

ALSO READ: KKR Batter Breaks Into Top 10 of ICC ODI Rankings for the First Time Ever

Pragyan Ojha reveals Rohit Sharma's struggling days

Echoing on the same lines, in a March interview with JioCinema last year, Rohit Sharma’s former India and Mumbai Indians teammate, Pragyan Ojha, reminisced about a time when the cricket star delivered milk packets to afford his cricket gear.

Ojha went on to say, “He (Rohit) was from a middle-class family and I remember he once got emotional when we discussed how his budget for cricket kits was restricted. In fact, he also delivered milk packets – of course that was really a long time ago – so that he could buy his kit. Now when I see him, I feel very proud of how our journey started and where we reached.” .

As for Rohit's achievements, he currently ranks as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in international cricket. Over 484 matches (511 innings) across all three formats, the right-hander has accumulated 19,245 runs, boasting an average of 43.15, including 48 centuries and 106 fifties.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube.

From around the web