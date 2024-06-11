Andrew Flintoff's son receives England Under-19s call-up

Andrew Flintoff has been one of the greatest ever all-rounders in the history of cricket, for he was equally adept in both departments - batting and bowling.

Flintoff impressed one and all while featuring for Lancashire 2nd XI and scored his maiden hundred against Warwickshire 2nd XI in Birmingham at 16 years of age.

Andrew Flintoff has been one of the greatest ever all-rounders in the history of cricket, for he was equally adept in both departments - batting and bowling. Even after so many years of retiring, Flintoff is celebrated and cherished by fans and experts, especially among the English people.

While he has played his cricket and is currently part of England’s squad in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA, his son, Rocky Flintoff, has taken a significant step in his young cricket career and made the family proud again. Rocky, 16, has been selected for England’s U-19 squad against Sri Lanka U-19 in the youth ODI series, consisting of three ODI matches.

Flintoff impressed one and all while featuring for Lancashire 2nd XI and scored his maiden hundred against Warwickshire 2nd XI in Birmingham at 16 years of age. He was the lone centurion of his team, and his knock helped Lancashire 2nd XI post a formidable 404/8 in the first innings before the match ended in a draw.

Also Read: WATCH: Hasan Ali injures himself while doing 'GENERATOR' celebration during Vitality Blast

Earlier, he also notched up his maiden fifty against Durham 2nd XI in Manchester. Clearly, the selectors were pleased with his quality and offered him a place in the youth squad.

Luc Benkenstein to captain England’s U-19 team

Luc Benkenstein, who is the son of the present coach of Lancashire and former South African, will be at the helm, leading England’s U-19 team against Sri Lanka U-19. Apart from him, there are a few more relations with current and former players in England’s youth squad.

Telegram Group Join Now

Rehan Ahmed’s younger brother, Farhan Ahmed, and the son of former English wicketkeeper batter Phil Mustard, Haydon Mustard, has also been included in the 16-man squad. Thomas Rew, the brother of James Rew, also finds a place in the team.

The three-match ODI series between England U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 will start on June 28 in Chelmsford before the caravan moves to Hove for the second and third Youth ODI. After the 50-over format, the two teams will also play a couple of Youth Tests.

There is plenty of quality in England’s squad. Most of them also featured in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year.

England Men U19s squad: Luc Benkenstein (Essex - captain), Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire), Tazeem Ali (Warwickshire), Charlie Allison (Essex), Noah Cornwell (Middlesex), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Keshana Fonseka (Lancashire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Dom Kelly (Hampshire), Freddie McCann (Nottinghamshire), Harry Moore (Derbyshire), Haydon Mustard (Durham), Thomas Rew (Somerset), Noah Thain (Essex), Raphael Weatherall (Northamptonshire), Theo Wylie (Warwickshire).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.