WATCH: Joe Root dazzles with two outrageous reverse sweeps off Boland and Cummins

Demonstrating his skill and audacity, Joe Root executed two extraordinary ramp shorts to stun the fans and pundits alike

Former England skipper Joe Root made a bold statement in the opening over after tea on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Demonstrating his skill and audacity, he executed an extraordinary reverse sweep off Scott Boland, sending the ball sailing effortlessly over fine leg for a maximum.

This impressive shot took place during the 53rd over of England's innings, which began with a boundary from Jonny Bairstow. Root concluded the over with a six, expertly stepping wide of the crease and executing the reverse sweep with finesse. It's worth noting that Root had successfully played this shot multiple times during the previous summer.

Not satisfied, he attempted the same party trick off elite speedster Pat Cummins. And again, the result was a six.

Prior to the tea break, Root completed his fifty, despite Australia's persistent efforts to make breakthroughs following a rapid start by the hosts at Edgbaston.

He eventually finished with a masterful 118 not out, the 30th ton of his career but a first against the old enemy since 2015, provided the centrepiece on a day of fiercely competitive cricket as the Three Lions finshed their first innings 393/8 dec.

Loading tweet...







England capitalize after winning coin toss

On the other hand, Nathan Lyon, who had already dismissed the dangerous Harry Brook, succeeded in breaking another threatening partnership. Bairstow was batting fluently but failed to connect with the ball, resulting in an easy stumping for Alex Carey.

Following Ben Stokes' quick departure, England found themselves at 176-5. However, Bairstow and former captain Root joined forces to spearhead the hosts' fightback. Earlier, England captain Stokes had won the toss and elected to bat.

As the newly crowned World Test champions, Australia took a calculated risk by omitting Mitchell Starc in favor of Josh Hazlewood, who had missed the high-profile match against India at the Kennington Oval due to injury concerns.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ben Stokes shocked after Zak Crawley gives Bazball welcome; hits boundary on the first ball of Ashes 2023

Nevertheless, the right-arm seamer justified his selection by dismissing Duckett and Stokes. Despite the early wickets, winning the toss appears to have favored the hosts, as the pitch is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.