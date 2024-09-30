Ashwin listens to Virat Kohli's instructions; gets wicket next ball

Kohli combined with Ashwin to help India get the first breakthrough.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli gave a glimpse of his incredible understanding of the game as the contest heated up on the penultimate day of the ongoing second India vs Bangladesh Test.

After India declared their first innings, establishing a slender lead of 52 runs, Bangladesh came out to bat for their second innings late into Day 4.

With most of the playtime missed due to bad weather, the Indian players looked motivated to force a result in the match.

Rohit Sharma set up an attacking fielding to get breakthroughs but Bangladeshi openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan opted for a defensive approach and remained adamant about not giving away any wickets.

This is when Kohli coordinated with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Just prior to the start of the eighth over, Kohli had shown Ashwin the delivery he could use to make inroads and the offie employed it on the very next delivery and got a reward.

Ashwin trapped Zakir Hasan lbw with a loopy delivery that straightened after pitching on leg. Zakir played the wrong line completely just outside leg and since there's no edge, ball-tracking shows that's hitting the middle stump as Ashwin gets India its first breakthrough.

India takes ultra-aggressive approach; sets the stage for a blockbuster final day

Bangladesh closed out Day 4 at 26 for 2, trailing by another 26 runs.

Earlier, India adopted an ultra-aggressive approach in their first innings, registering the quickest-ever team 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in red-ball cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (72 off 51), Virat Kohli (47 off 35) and KL Rahul (68 off 43) were the highlight performers as India posted 285 for 9. India's fiery approach has now set the stage for a blockbuster final day with any of the outcomes possible.

India already lead the two-match Test series 1-0 and will hope to eke out another win to register a clean sweep over their Asian rivals.

