India squad for Australia series announced - Ashwin recalled to ODI team, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rested for first two matches

The national selection committee named the India squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Australia, slated to be played from September 24-27. The series serves as a final dress rehearsal for both teams ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin makes a much-awaited return to the ODI fray while marquee players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two games.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul have been bestowed with the captaincy reins.

India and Australia, both favorites to win the coveted title this year, have the last chance to get their combinations sorted. For Australia, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc return to the national squad after missing out on the South Africa tour.

Interestingly, if the Men in Blue can manage to churn out a series win, they will head into the World Cup as the numero uno ODI side. However, a 0-3 whitewash will put the Aussies at the top of the leaderboard.

India vs Australia ODI Series Full Schedule

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: 22 September 2023 (Friday), 1:30 PM in Mohali

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: 24 September 2023 (Sunday), 1:30 PM in Indore

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: 27 September 2023 (Wednesday), 1:30 PM in Rajkot

India squad for Australia series

Squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

Squad for final ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav

