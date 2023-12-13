Ashwin responds to Lyon's invitation for catch up after career

Ravichandran Ashwin has extended a friendly invitation to Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon for a meet-up in response to the Aussie's recent admiration for him. Ashwin took to Twitter to warmly invite the legendary Australian spinner, expressing openness to meeting either in India or Australia in a classic Test match fashion.

The Indian off-spinner further wished him luck for Australia's upcoming home Test series against Pakistan.

"We can do a home and away for the catch up too. Sydney - your choice. Chennai - Soup with Muthu and chaat at OSB (West Mambalam). Go well tomorrow and see u soon," Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Nathan Lyon acknowledged the profound impact that R Ashwin has had on his career, labeling the Indian off-spinner as potentially one of his 'biggest coaches'. The mutual respect between Lyon and Ashwin, both stalwarts of the game who have preserved the art of off-spin bowling in the T20-dominated era, is evident.

Nathan Lyon extends gratitude for Ashwin's contribution in his career

Throughout his career, Lyon has consistently credited Ashwin for being a source of inspiration, emphasizing that he has gained valuable insights from observing Ashwin in action and engaging in conversations with the seasoned veteran.

"You look at Ashwin, he's a world-class bowler and somebody I've watched closely from the start of his career We've gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I've got nothing but respect for Ashwin and the way he's gone about it," Lyon said on the eve of the Perth Test against Pakistan, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Nathan Lyon is on the verge of achieving the milestone of 500 Test wickets and the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth could witness him reaching this notable feat. Presently, Lyon stands at 496 wickets, while Ashwin is close behind with 489 wickets to his name.

