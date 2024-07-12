India veteran reveals how an angry MS Dhoni schooled Sreesanth

Sreesanth was known for his non-compliant nature and MS Dhoni knew just the way to school him.

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently revealed how former India skipper MS Dhoni used his staunch and strict behaviour to show ex-India pacer Sreesanth his place.

Sreesanth was known for his non-compliant nature and MS Dhoni knew just the way to school him.

Ashiwn revealed in his autobiography, 'I Have The Streets - A Kutty Cricket Story,' that the incident happened in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) in 2010, during a limited-overs match against South Africa.

What had happened was Sreesanth had ignored Dhoni's repeated requests to sit in the dugout with the reserves and instead chose to get a massage in the dressing room.

During the match, Dhoni asked Ashwin to tell Sreesanth to come down and join the reserves.

ALSO READ: 'Never been a big believer in injury management': New coach Gautam Gambhir wants Indian stars to play all-formats

Ashwin narrates how MS Dhoni schooled Sreesanth

After not seeing him come down and to ensure that Sreesanth obeys, an infuriated MS Dhoni instructed Ashwin to tell team manager Ranjib Biswal to book the pacer on the next available flight back home.

Narrating the story, Ashwin said, "I return to my drink duties. The next time I have to go with a helmet. This time I can sense MS is angry, and I have never seen him lose his cool. ‘Where is Sree? What is he doing?' MS asks sternly."

Ashwin added, "I tell him he is getting a massage. MS doesn't say anything. In the next over, he calls me to return the helmet. He is calm now. While giving me the helmet, he says, ‘Do one thing. Go to Ranjib sir. Tell him Sree is not interested in being here. Ask him to book his ticket for tomorrow so he can go back to India."



For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube