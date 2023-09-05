"This is not the first time..." - Mohammad Kaif blasts India star after sloppy fielding against Nepal

Kaif especially focussed on the India star's recent errors on the field and went on to highlight specific incidents.

Mohammad Kaif has strongly criticized Team India for their dismal performance in catching and fielding during their Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal.

In the game played on Monday (September 4) in Pallekele, Nepal was put in to bat first and managed to score a total of 230 runs, largely due to the generosity of Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, and Ishan Kishan, who all dropped straightforward catches. Later on, due to rain interruptions, the target was revised to 145 runs in 23 overs under the DLS method, and the Men in Blue ultimately won the match by 10 wickets.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif shared his disappointment with India's fielding performance. "No matter how fit you are as a team, you might have big biceps, you might be working out in the gym and putting great pictures on Instagram, it does not make a difference. Are you fit on the ground? Stay on Instagram but be here as well."

Mohammad Kaif highlights Virat Kohli's sloppy fielding in the recent past

Kaif especially focussed on Virat Kohli's recent errors on the field and went on to highlight specific incidents, "I am extremely disappointed with Kohli, I am not lying. I have seen him many times. This is not the first time Virat Kohli has dropped a catch. He was dropping catches in the IPL, dropped catches in Australia and Bangladesh as well."

ALSO READ: BCB appoints ex-skipper Khaled Mahmud as team director for 2023 ODI WC

Shreyas Iyer missed a simple catch at first slip during the last ball of the first over, while Kohli failed to grab an easy opportunity at short cover on the very next delivery. Ishan Kishan also struggled to take a catch down the leg side, allowing the ball to slip through his gloves.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.