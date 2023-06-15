Asia Cup dates finalised; Two key India players could return for the tournament

Of the 13 matches to be contested, four will be held in Pakistan

In a recent development after prolonged disputes over host allocation, the dates and venues for the Asia Cup 2023 have finally been finalized. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed that Pakistan and Sri Lanka will serve as the two host nations for the competition, which is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17.

Out of the 13 matches to be played, four will be held in Pakistan. Although the ACC has yet to release the official schedule, it is anticipated that the match between Pakistan and Nepal will be among the four matches played in Pakistan.

In the meantime, all of India's matches will be held in Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has remained firm in its decision not to travel to Pakistan. This includes India's group stage match against Babar Azam's team as well as the potential encounters in the Super Four and final stages.

Dates and venues have been finalised for the Asia Cup 2023! The tournament will be held from 31st August to 17th September in a hybrid model - with 4 matches being held in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka! https://t.co/bvkfSSAp9w#AsiaCup #ACC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 15, 2023



Two key India players to return for the tournament

The BCCI and the medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru have been surprised by Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery. Pant, who survived a serious car crash last December and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA.

On the other hand, both Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas underwent recent back surgeries, causing them to miss the IPL and the WTC final. They too are currently at the NCA for their recovery.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ravi Ashwin takes unique DRS in TNPL 2023 as two reviews are taken in one ball

The medical staff at the NCA are optimistic about both players being available for the Asia Cup in September. Bumrah, who suffered a recurring back injury, underwent surgery in New Zealand in March. He has not played since the home T20Is against Australia last September. It is understood that Bumrah is primarily focusing on physiotherapy but has recently started gradually increasing his workload in light bowling sessions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.