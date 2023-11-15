Astrologer's pre-World Cup prediction on Kohli goes viral after record 50th ton

Predictions included Kohli eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century record and finishing among the top three run-scorers in the tournament.

India outclassed New Zealand at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to seal the final berth in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. The significance of this momentous win was further heightened by Virat Kohli, who not only propelled himself to a remarkable 50th ODI century but also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, securing the apex position as the batter with the highest number of hundreds in the history of the 50-over format. While the entire nation revels in Kohli's monumental achievement, an old post by Indian astrologer Sumit Bajaj is gaining traction.

In a post dated September 11, 2023, on X, Sumit Bajaj had prophesied that Virat Kohli would have an exemplary outing in the World Cup. Predictions included Kohli eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century record and finishing among the top three run-scorers in the tournament.

Virat Kohli breaks other Sachin records

Furthermore, Virat Kohli has not only exceeded Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup, outshining Tendulkar's 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup with an impressive 711 runs in the 2023 edition, but he has also surpassed Ricky Ponting to secure the third-highest run tally in the history of ODIs.

In the first innings, India amassed a formidable total of 397, fueled by centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, along with a substantial 80-run contribution from Shubman Gill.

Despite the imposing target, New Zealand is put up a spirited fight, thanks to a century from Daryll Mitchell but eventually succumbed to a 70-run defeat.

KING KOHLI



Virat Kohli shall have a memorable World Cup in Oct-Nov 2023



He would play great innings & also surpass Sachin’s ODI Hundreds record during the World Cup & play some remarkable innings as well!



He should most likely be the 2nd or 3rd top scorer of the World Cup, if… pic.twitter.com/BOoeIQs0uh — Sumit Bajaj (Astrologer) (@astrosumitbajaj) September 11, 2023

