WATCH: Mohammed Shami squanders easy catch to offer Kane Williamson lifeline

Mohammed Shami missed a crucial catch off Kane Williamson, denying Jasprit Bumrah a potential wicket in a pivotal moment during the ongoing 2023 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand.

In the daunting pursuit of 398 runs against India, New Zealand faced early setbacks, losing Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the powerplay. However, a significant turning point emerged through a 181-run partnership between Williamson and Daryll Mitchell.

Bumrah, initially a bit off his mark, returned for his sixth over. He conceded six runs, including a boundary by Mitchell. During the fourth ball of the over with Williamson on strike, Bumrah delivered a slower ball outside off. Williamson, aiming for a forceful shot through deep midwicket, mistimed it directly to Shami stationed on the ring.

The catch was seemingly straightforward, arriving at chest height and requiring minimal movement.

Shami redeems himself

However, Shami fumbled, momentarily losing sight of the ball which resulted in a slip through his fingers. The ball traveled over his shoulder, prompting Shami to chase it down as it rolled over the grass.

At the time of the dropped catch, Williamson was at 52 and posed a significant threat. Despite India having a substantial run advantage, the partnership of Williamson and Mitchell maintained the tension in the match.

Shami redeemed himself later, dismissing Williamson for 69 in the fourth over of his second spell. In the same over, he further tilted the game in India's favor by dismissing Tom Latham. This recovery helped offset Shami's earlier error and swung the momentum back in India's favor.

