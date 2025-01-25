Australia’s 14-wicket Monster From India Series Set to Light Up Sri Lankan Shores After 18-Month Exile

His last appearance came during Ashes 2023.

24-year-old Australian spinner Todd Murphy made quite a statement on his debut tour in India back in 2023. Known as Nathan Lyon’s understudy, he worked in tandem with the Aussie great and finished the series as Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps. He was also a part of the Ashes 2023 but since then, he has not featured for Australia anymore.

Murphy had a decline during the 2023-24 domestic season. Although he entered the Sheffield Shield campaign as one of the most exciting young talents in the country, his form took a hit as he struggled with a persistent right shoulder injury.

Now, after spending enough time on his rehabilitation and recovery, Murphy is set to be back in the red-ball team after a long wait of 18 months for the upcoming two-match SL vs AUS Test series, starting January 29.

ALSO READ:

Todd Murphy upbeat about his return after an 18-month exile

Speaking about Murphy’s shoulder issues, he had a bursae at the front and tendon damage at the back. Although surgery was deemed unnecessary, he had to spend several months working on his fitness.

Following a dedicated rehabilitation programme focussed on improving joint strength, Murphy currently looks in a much better shape, both physically and mentally.

He will be now eager to make his comeback count and consolidate his place as Nathan Lyon’s successor.

Excited about his return, Murphy told cricket.com.au, “You look at the tours that are coming up and the ones that I guess are most realistic for any other domestic spinners are the ones where you come to Asia and they might need to bring two or three (spinners) away.”

He added, “It’s been on my radar for the last six to eight months, but you don’t want to look too far ahead.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.