First Hat-Trick by a Pakistan Spinner in Tests WATCH Noman Ali Script History As Multan Turns Square on Day One
WATCH
Last updated: January 25, 2025

First Hat-Trick by a Pakistan Spinner in Tests: WATCH Noman Ali Script History As Multan Turns Square on Day One

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The left arm spinner Noman Ali's hat-trick included the wickets of Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair.

First Hat-Trick by a Pakistan Spinner in Tests WATCH Noman Ali Script History As Multan Turns Square on Day One

Noman Ali creates history as the first Pakistan spinner to take a Test hat-trick, achieving the feat in the second Test against West Indies on a turning pitch in Multan.

The left arm spinner Noman Ali’s hat-trick included the wickets of Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair.

Noman Ali scripts History in Multan

In the first innings of the second Test, Noman Ali achieved a historic hat-trick in the 12th over. On the first ball, Justin Greaves tried to defend a flighted delivery that turned sharply after pitching. The ball caught the edge of his bat and went between the slips, where Babar Azam moved swiftly to his left from second slip to complete a clean catch. On the very next ball, Tevin Imlach, attempting an ambitious sweep against a fuller delivery, missed the turning ball and was trapped lbw for a golden duck.

With the hat-trick ball in hand, Noman Ali bowled a beautifully spinning delivery that pitched outside off stump to Kevin Sinclair. The batter attempted a defensive shot with an angled bat, but the ball hit the edge and flew to second slip. Babar Azam, demonstrating quick reflexes, dived low to his right to make a sharp catch and complete the hat-trick. Noman Ali becomes the first Pakistani spinner to accomplish this incredible feat in Test cricket.

At the time of writing the Report, West Indies in their first innings are 77/8.

ALSO READ:

Shift to Spin-Friendly Tracks Yields Success

Not long ago, Pakistan cricket faced heavy criticism after a crushing loss to England in the first Test in Multan, with Shan Masood’s team labeled as weak. Since then, they have shifted to spin-friendly tracks, resulting in three consecutive home Test wins, including a recent victory over West Indies. Masood credited the change to creating conditions where bowlers could take 20 wickets.

“We will do what we need to take 20 wickets and win the match,” Masood said in the post-match press conference after the 1st Test against West Indies.

“We don’t even play domestic cricket in these conditions. It’s a new thing for us as well. We changed it during the England series because we wanted our team to win. We should appreciate the hard work of our bowlers, who got us 20 wickets consistently.”

Since the inclusion of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali in the second Test, Sajid Khan has taken 30 wickets in 4* Tests, and Noman Ali has also taken 30 wickets. They have dominated and helped their team secure a victory in every home match since then.

Noman Ali
PAK vs WI
Pakistan Cricket
WTC

