‘I Was Confident That I Would Be…’ – Australia Spinner Opens Up After Being Cleared of Suspect Bowling Action

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has revealed that he has moved on from the issue surrounding his suspect bowling action. In February, Kuhnemann had been reported for a suspect bowling action during Australia’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in the Island nation. He had taken 16 wickets from the two matches.

‘Grateful for the support’: Kuhnemann

A few days later, Kuhnemann underwent a bowling assessment in Brisbane and was eventually cleared to bowl after passing all the requirements. “It was actually great to have a bit of downtime with my family,” Kuhnemann told the Australian Associated Press.

“[The wait] wasn’t as nerve wracking as people may have thought. When it first happened there was definitely some shock [and] I was very grateful for the support Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania provided.

“[But I’ve played] over 100 professional games and had never been questioned … I was always confident that I would be fine. “I’ve had a couple of weeks to sit back and reflect on everything now and move on,” he added.

Kuhnemann looks forward to West Indies tour

The 28-year-old had sustained a thumb injury while playing for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League earlier in the season. He was however cleared to travel to Sri Lanka and ended up as Australia’s top wicket-taker in the two-match series. Kuhnemann said that he is looking forward to the West Indies tour in June. Australia are scheduled to play three Tests against West Indies in June after taking on South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) at Lord’s earlier that month.

“It is the life of a professional sportsman these days, people might doubt you and whatnot but it’s how you take the doubt and turn it into a positive. I’ve never been more confident in my ability as a cricketer. Over in Sri Lanka that was probably the best time of my career, the ball was coming out beautifully,” commented the Tasmania cricketer.

“I’ve never been to the West Indies … but it can take some spin,” added Kuhnemann, who will be in action for Tasmania in a Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales from Saturday.

