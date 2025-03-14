News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Matthew Kuhnemann Australia bowling action ICC
news
Last updated: March 14, 2025

‘I Was Confident That I Would Be…’ – Australia Spinner Opens Up After Being Cleared of Suspect Bowling Action

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The Australian spinner had been reported for suspect bowling action during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in February.

Matthew Kuhnemann Australia bowling action ICC

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has revealed that he has moved on from the issue surrounding his suspect bowling action. In February, Kuhnemann had been reported for a suspect bowling action during Australia’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in the Island nation. He had taken 16 wickets from the two matches.

‘Grateful for the support’: Kuhnemann

A few days later, Kuhnemann underwent a bowling assessment in Brisbane and was eventually cleared to bowl after passing all the requirements. “It was actually great to have a bit of downtime with my family,” Kuhnemann told the Australian Associated Press.

“[The wait] wasn’t as nerve wracking as people may have thought. When it first happened there was definitely some shock [and] I was very grateful for the support Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania provided.

ALSO READ:

“[But I’ve played] over 100 professional games and had never been questioned … I was always confident that I would be fine. “I’ve had a couple of weeks to sit back and reflect on everything now and move on,” he added.

Kuhnemann looks forward to West Indies tour

The 28-year-old had sustained a thumb injury while playing for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League earlier in the season. He was however cleared to travel to Sri Lanka and ended up as Australia’s top wicket-taker in the two-match series. Kuhnemann said that he is looking forward to the West Indies tour in June. Australia are scheduled to play three Tests against West Indies in June after taking on South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) at Lord’s earlier that month.

“It is the life of a professional sportsman these days, people might doubt you and whatnot but it’s how you take the doubt and turn it into a positive. I’ve never been more confident in my ability as a cricketer. Over in Sri Lanka that was probably the best time of my career, the ball was coming out beautifully,” commented the Tasmania cricketer.

“I’ve never been to the West Indies … but it can take some spin,” added Kuhnemann, who will be in action for Tasmania in a Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales from Saturday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Cricket
ICC
Matthew Kuhnemann

Related posts

‘Being an International Coach is About All Three’: Former RCB Coach Opens Up on His Coaching Techniques

RCB has qualified for the playoffs three out of five times under him.
9:01 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ravichandran Smaran Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025

Domestic Sensation Spotted in RCB Camp; Sparks Rumours of Being Called as Replacement for IPL 2025

The Indian domestic sensation who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction has been enjoying a stellar form recently.
9:10 pm
Vishnu PN
Sunil Gavaskar has quashed any questions regarding the workload management of the ace Indian speedster.

BCCI Sports Science Head Who Planned Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah’s Recovery Set To Leave

Nitin Patel was among the first appointments made for the BCCI Centre Of Excellence
6:12 pm
Samarnath Soory

‘Very Humorous, But…’ – Former Indian Wicketkeeper Reacts to the Retirement Decision of Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has now led India to all four finals of the ICC events.
7:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
Rishabh Pant Indian cricket team

Former West Indies Cricketer Denesh Ramdin Hails THIS Indian Player’s ‘Unique’ Way of Batting

Denesh Ramdin was all praise for the Indian cricketer for his unique way of batting and scoring runs.
5:46 pm
Vishnu PN
Ben Stokes Stuart Broad England ODI captaincy

‘Move Of Desperation’: Former England Pacer Bats Against Ben Stokes As England’s ODI Captain

The fast-bowling allrounder had to pull out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a hamstring injury
5:16 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy