EXCLUSIVE: 'A big brother for me' - Baba Indrajith reveals how this RCB star's support has shaped his career

Baba Indrajith played a vital role in taking Tamil Nadu to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Ranji Trophy edition. He has amassed 606 runs at a terrific batting average of 75.75, including two fifties and as many centuries in ten innings.

Indrajith is Tamil Nadu’s second-leading run-scorer after N Jagadeesan, who has 775 runs with two centuries in ten innings. Indrajith played a tremendous knock in his team’s final league game against Punjab, accumulating 187 runs to win the game for his side and take them to the knockout stage.

CricXtasy had an exclusive talk with Indrajith following his batting heroics against Punjab. The 29-year-old talked about a range of things, casting light on his game and everything around it.

The excitement of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016/17 was palpable on Indrajith’s face as he narrated his thought process and planning. In the interview, Indrajith also disclosed his relationship with a current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player.

Baba Indrajith reveals how Dinesh Karthik’s support has shaped his career

While chatting about Dinesh Karthik, Baba Indrajith labelled him his “very good friend” and “big brother”. Indrajith feels elated when Karthik posts something encouraging about him on social media.

“He is a very good friend, to be honest. Obviously, I got to know him through cricket. When I made my debut, when you need the support of senior players, they made it very comfortable for me when I came into the setup. After that, we became very close as friends, and he has always been a big brother for me. It feels really nice and special when people like Dinesh Karthik support you when you have done well and when they post something on social media. It really means a lot to me.”

Indrajith added he learnt plenty of things from Dinesh Karthik. According to Indrajith, Karthik has been his mentor.

“I have learnt a lot, as I said. Right from my batting, he has been a mentor to me. Any important decisions in cricket - I will lean to him [and] I will discuss it with him. And with so much of experience, definitely his words will mean a lot to me.”

