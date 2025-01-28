News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Basit Ali took a brutal dig at Babar Azam, asking him to learn batting skills from West Indies tailender Gudakesh Motie.
News
Last updated: January 28, 2025

‘Learn Batting From Motie’ – Babar Azam Gets Brutal Advice From Former Pakistan Player After Humiliating Performance Against West Indies

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali took a brutal dig at Babar Azam, asking him to learn batting skills from West Indies tailender Gudakesh Motie.

Basit Ali took a brutal dig at Babar Azam, asking him to learn batting skills from West Indies tailender Gudakesh Motie.

Babar Azam endured another mediocre series against the West Indies at home, failing to score big runs again. He could only assemble 45 at an average of 11.25 in four innings, with the best of 31.

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali took a brutal dig at Babar Azam, asking him to learn batting skills from West Indies tailender Gudakesh Motie. On his YouTube channel, Basit exclaimed Babar shouldn’t stop learning just because he is a big player.

“Babar Azam needs to learn batting from Motie. How to go front on the ball which is front and back on the ball which is back. It doesn’t mean that you won’t learn if you are a big player. Learning process should keep going on. Motie batted the best in this Test.”

Gudakesh Motie scored a vital fifty under immense pressure in the first innings to revive his team from a precarious situation when they were reeling at 54/8 and looked set to get out soon. He accumulated 55 runs, the highest among all batters in the match, and his knock eventually proved vital in West Indies’ historic win.

What are Babar Azam’s numbers in Tests since 2024?

Babar Azam has been enduring an extended lean patch in the longest format, struggling to score big runs. Since 2024, he has 386 runs at an average of 24.12 in 16 innings, with only three fifties and the best of 81.

Also Read:

The signs were encouraging in patches in South Africa as he batted with superior technique and showed good temperament. That raised hopes of the team management that he might be slowly regaining his beast form and be among the runs soon.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen as Babar again went through a lean patch against the West Indies, undoing all the progress. The extreme nature of decks also played a key role in his downfall in this home series.

The tracks in Multan in both games were too spin-friendly and almost impossible to apply for batters. Still, Babar is one of the main batters of the side and should have shown better application with the willow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Babar Azam
Basit Ali
Gudakesh Motie
PAK vs WI

Latest news

Related posts

Mohammed Shami

Why Is Mohammed Shami, and Not Arshdeep Singh, Playing in the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I?

January 28, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Steve Smith Matthew Kuhnemann

‘Got Great Pain Tolerance’: Steve Smith Left in Awe of Australia Spinner Making a Swift Return After Dislocating Thumb

He had suffered the injury in the recent BBL.
January 28, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Kuldeep Yadav

India Star Recovers in Time for IND vs ENG ODIs and Champions Trophy 2025, Extends Gratitude to NCA Team

He put out a social media post to appreciate the effort of the NCA team.
January 28, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Suryansh Shedge for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

Latest Punjab Kings Sensation Returns to Ranji Trophy Side After Compelling Performances in U23 Competition

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Suryansh Shedge for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.
January 28, 2025
Darpan Jain
AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers Confirms Return to Cricket, Set To Play This Tournament

The Proteas confirmed the news via a social media post on X.
January 28, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Rejects Delhi Captaincy on Ranji Trophy Return, Backs LSG Youngster To Lead

Kohli is set to make a return to domestic cricket after 12 long years.
January 28, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy