Shan Masood Blasts Pakistan Journalist for Asking Him To Step Down From Captaincy After West Indies Loss [WATCH]

Pakistan lost a Test match at home to West Indies after 34 years.

The Pakistan team suffered a historic loss earlier today (January 27), going down to West Indies in a Test match for the first time in 34 years on their home soil.

Following the defeat, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood faced a triggering question from a journalist at the post-match press conference.

The reporter asked if Masood himself would resign as the team’s captain or if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would be required to dismiss him. The Pakistan opener acknowledged the journalist’s right to hold an opinion but blasted him for not showing respect for the players representing Pakistan.

Masood said, “You have your opinion and I respect that but there is a lot of disrespect in your question”.

He added, “You can’t show disrespect to players, me and the others. We all play for Pakistan and get results but no one will tolerate such disrespect. You have to understand that. You want to put someone down fine but we all are Pakistan players.”

Shan Masood also explained that only the PCB has the power to determine decisions related to the team’s captaincy.

After the Test match loss, a journalist questioned Shan Masood in the press conference, asking whether he would decide his future or leave it to PCB. Such behavior towards players and the team is not right. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/OXQ2vIxdHg — Basit Manzoor (@Basit_Manzoor3) January 27, 2025

Pakistan finish at the bottom of the WTC Points Table

Propelled by Jomel Warrican’s fifer in the final innings of the game, the visitors wrapped up the PAK vs WI 2nd Test by a massive 120-run margin. He eventually took a match haul of 9 for 70 as the Windies levelled the two-match Test series 1-1.

However, for the Men in Green, it was a sob story as they finished at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Pakistan’s performance in the 2023/25 cycle was disappointing, as they won only five out of 14 matches and lost nine, managing a PCT of just 27.89. This marked their worst performance in a WTC cycle.

In the first edition of the WTC, they secured three victories in six matches, finishing sixth with a PCT of 43.3. In the next cycle (2021/23), they placed seventh, winning just four of their 14 games, leading to a PCT of 38.1.

