Jimmy Neesham Does a Herschelle Gibbs, Takes the Catch but Let’s It Go on the Run [WATCH]

Jimmy Neesham Does a Herschelle Gibbs, Takes the Catch but Let’s It Go on the Run
Last updated: January 26, 2025

Sagar Paul
This happened during the 5th over of the first innings when Jason Behrendorff was bowling to Joe Root.

This happened during the 5th over of the first innings when Jason Behrendorff was bowling to Joe Root.

In the last ball of the 5th over, Jason Behrendorff bowled short-pitched ball which tempted Joe Root to hit a pull shot. Root connected well and hit the ball in the direction of deep square leg. Jimmy Neesham was the man at that place. He ran his right-hand side and caught the ball with both hands while running. But, just like the Herschelle Gibbs’ famous drop in the 1999 World Cup, the ball slipped out of Neesham’s right hand, hit his thigh, and went to the boundary ropes.

The incident led to confusion because Neesham seemed to be in control of the ball for a few seconds before it slipped. Still, the TV umpire declared it not out and gave Root a lifeline and a boundary as well. Neesham seemed to be shocked visibly thinking that he had completed the catch, but the decision was against him.

Paarl Royals defeated Pretoria Capitals by 11 runs

The Paarl Royals secured an 11-run victory in a closely contested match.

Batting first, the Royals lost a couple of early wickets but recovered well through Joe Root’s unbeaten 78* and David Miller’s quick 29* off 18 balls. Their middle and death-over batting was key to reaching a competitive total of 140, despite a slower pitch.

In the chase, the Pretoria Capitals could not adjust to the conditions. While Will Jacks made a good 56 at the top, the rest of the batters did not help much. Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Joe Root were brilliant with the ball as they took two wickets each, and Capitals could not reach the target.

