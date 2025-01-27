Payback From Jomel Warrican! Repeats Sajid Khan’s ‘You Can’t See Me’ Celebration Back at Him [WATCH]

The Windies spinner made sure to cash in when the opportunity presented itself.

West Indies spinner put up a sensational display by taking a match haul of 9 for 70 to help the Caribbean nation secure their first Test match win on Pakistan soil in 34 years. Warrican’s heroics in securing the historic win also earned him the Player of the Match award.

However, during the contest, Warrican had a sheer moment of redemption when he managed to give back Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan a taste of his own medicine.

Sajid, during the West Indies second innings, pulled out John Cena’s ‘You can’t see me’ to get under the skin of Warrican.

And the Windies spinner made sure to cash in when the opportunity presented itself and he did it in style. Warrican took the final Pakistan wicket of Sajid to help the visitors secure the historic win and then pulled out the celebration in a mic drop moment.

See the video of both incidents below.

34 years in the making! 👏🏻



West Indies claim their first win in Pakistan since 1990 to level the series!



Fun fact: Kemar Roach was just 4 at the time, and nobody else from the team was even born! 😱#PAKvWIonFanCode pic.twitter.com/I6o1iqrbGL — FanCode (@FanCode) January 27, 2025

Jomel Warrican finishes as Player of the Series

Not only did Warrican win the Player of the Match but was also awarded the Player of the Series for finishing as the highest wicket-taker with 19 scalps across two matches.

Speaking about the PAK vs WI 2nd Test, for the hosts, Babar Azam top-scored with 31 while Mohammad Rizwan made 25 as Pakistan were bundled out for 133 in their chase of 254. Warrican struck early by dismissing nightwatchman Kashif Ali for one with a straighter delivery, reducing Pakistan to a precarious 76-6.

Mohammad Rizwan provided some resistance, putting together a 39-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Salman Ali Agha. However, Warrican trapped Salman lbw for 15 and later bowled Rizwan, leaving the visitors just two wickets away from an easy victory.

The loss pushed Pakistan to the bottom of the World Test Championship standings in ninth place (their worst finish), while the West Indies secured the eighth spot.

