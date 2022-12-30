BCCI provides update on injured Rishabh Pant after horrific car accident

The young wicketkeeper-batter went down with a shocking car accident while reportedly travelling from Uttarakhand to Delhi on Friday morning.

The BCCI is in "constant touch" with Rishabh Pant's family and the team of doctors attending the wicketkeeper-batter at a medical facility in Dehradun after he went through a horrible car accident earlier on Friday (December 30) morning.

Travelling from Uttarakhand to Delhi alone in a car, Pant's vehicle crashed onto the divider at the Dehradun-Delhi highway in a scary accident that the 25-year-old thankfully survived.

According to the Indian cricket board, the accident took place near Roorkie and Pant was "admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries."

The board confirmed, however, that the left-hand batter's condition "remains stable" for now and he stands out of danger after being shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

BCCI issues update on injured Rishabh Pant

After receiving formal communication from the medical team looking after Rishabh Pant, the BCCI informed in a media release that he suffered injuries to his forehead, the right knee and also got bruises to his ankle, the toe and on his back. The pictures of the same have unfortunately gone viral over social media, with many insensitively sharing and spreading them.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the BCCI media release said.

"Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

The board has said it will remain in a constant loop with the player's family and also the medical specialists looking after him. The BCCI will bear all the expenses for the treatment and will see to it that the player overcomes the trauma of the accident.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh," the board stressed. "The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase."



