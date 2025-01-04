News
Rohit Sharma
News
January 4, 2025 - 1:08 pm

Famous Bollywood Actor Writes Emotional Social Media Post for Rohit Sharma

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He lauded Rohit's leadership, calling him a 'superstar'.

Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma recently dropped himself for the final Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test owing to his poor string of performances.

Following Rohit’s selfless act to prioritise the team, famous Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar put out an emotional post on his social media handle on Instagram.

He lauded Rohit’s leadership, calling him a ‘superstar’ and expressed confusion over the criticism directed at him. He argued that Sharma should be celebrated for his unselfish choice over his own individual performance.

“Just have to get this off my chest… This guy has done so much for Indian cricket and captained our team incredibly well and successfully over the years. His skill with the bat speaks for itself, and there have been innumerable innings in which he’s shown us the elite level he performs at,” Akhtar wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant Hits an Audacious Six on His First Ball of the Innings to Unsettle Scott Boland [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma has struggled to perform in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy

In the ongoing BGT, Rohit Sharma has scored just 31 runs across five innings, with an average of only 6.20. He initially batted in the middle order during the Adelaide and Brisbane Tests but later shifted to the opening slot in Melbourne.

This decision led to the exclusion of Shubman Gill from the playing XI, a move that proved ineffective as Rohit’s struggles with the bat continued. Adding to his woes, his on-field decision-making also raised concerns.

Rohit’s overall performance in Tests throughout 2024 has been disappointing, with 619 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.76. His contributions include two centuries and two half-centuries, but his inconsistency has been evident.

While rumours are afloat about Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the longest format, the Indian skipper earlier today clarified that his decision to sit on the sidelines was solely due to form and no other reason.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Farhan Akhtar
Rohit Sharma

