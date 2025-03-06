He shared a long message on Instagram slamming critics and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Pakistan batter Babar Azam’s father has hit out at critics questioning his son’s batting and even verbally attacked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the nation’s ouster from the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. Babar endured a forgettable run in the Champions Trophy, aggregating 87 runs from two matches. Despite having scored a fifty against New Zealand, the pacing of his innings was criticised. The former captain was also dropped from Pakistan’s T20I squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand.

‘Boss is always right’: Babar’s father

“Boss is Always Right. Member of ICC’s Twenty20 of the year team and even after getting the cap, he will drop. It is okay. He will perform in National T20 and in PSL. Insha Allah, he will come back soon after performing in the team. That’s the only respectable. They are very big former players. They are requested to keep their words right. If someone answers back, they may not be able to tolerate. You are the past and the door will never open,” Azam Siddique, Babar’s father, wrote on Instagram.

“Some others say that if the father speaks more, then in the Holy Prophet. He is his first and last coach, spokesperson, mentor, and the most well-wisher and father in the world, so those who do not have or are not capable of it, please be patient and it is a request to the cricket lovers who have been shouting day and night for them. Before listening to what they did in their time, look at PCB website once. A hint is enough for the rest of the wise. Pakistan Zindabad,” he added.

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy disappointment

Pakistan suffered losses to New Zealand and India in the group stage of the Champions Trophy, whereas their last match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi. Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament for the first time since the 1996 ODI World Cup, which it co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka. The Men in Green will play five T20Is and three ODIs against the Black Caps, starting from March 16. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the ODI side whereas Agha Salman will captain the T20I outfit.

