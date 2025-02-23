News
Dubai Jeweller Throws Open Challenge at Shubman Gill Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash
news
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Bracelet for 3 Sixes – Dubai Jeweller Throws Open Challenge at Shubman Gill Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Dubai Jeweller Throws Open Challenge at Shubman Gill Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash

A Dubai jeweler has challenged Shubman Gill to hit three sixes in an over off his bowling, offering a bracelet as a reward.

Rahul Sagar Challenges Shubman Gill

Ahead of India’s clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, a few days ago, a Dubai jeweler named Rahul Sagar posted a video on Instagram challenging Shubman Gill. He offered Gill an 18-carat gold diamond bracelet if he could hit three sixes in an over off his bowling. Sagar also encouraged fans to tag Gill in the comments, promising a free ticket to the India versus Pakistan match to anyone whose comment received a reply from the cricketer.

“Gill if you can hit me for three sixes in an over then I’m gonna give this 18 car golden diamond bracelet to you. I know you’re in Dubai for the champions trophy and I live here as well so let me know how we can do this and to those of you watching tag Shubman Gill and if he replies to your comment I’m gonna give to you an India versus Pakistan ticket for free,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rahul Sagar (@rahulvsagar)

ALSO READ:

India Looks to Continue Winning Momentum

Speaking about the clash against Pakistan, India are coming off a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh, where Shubman Gill scored a brilliant century, remained unbeaten, and guided the team to victory. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a 60-run loss against New Zealand.

If India wins this match, they will move closer to securing a spot in the semi-finals, whereas a loss for Pakistan will make their qualification extremely difficult, making this a do-or-die match for them.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
IND vs PAK
Shubman Gill

