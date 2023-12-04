'RCB made a poor choice' - Brad Hogg reveals why RCB's decision to trade in Cameron Green was poor

The last few days have been chaotic in the Indian Premier League (IPL), for the teams announced the retention and release list one week back.

The former Australian spinner Brad Hogg opened up his views on the trade deal done by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While there were several shocking names on the list, it was the trade deals that eventually took the cake. As if Hardik Pandya's shocking trading wasn't enough, Mumbai Indians (MI) also gave away Cameron Green to free a whopping sum and attain Hardik.

When MI bought Cameron Green for a handsome 17.50 crores, he was seen as a long-term prospect and an ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya, who joined Gujarat Titans as a captain. Green always had a massive potential to be an absolute beast with both bat and ball. His brute power against the pacers made him an asset, while his long height would have been more than handy on the bouncy wickets of Wankhede.

Green also did an impressive job despite playing his maiden season. He was consistent with the willow and played a pivotal role in taking MI to the playoffs. Green also did well in patches with the ball.

But the five-time champions decided to part ways with Green after one season, trading him with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an all-cash trade. Now, he will play for RCB and establish a name for himself. Green can be a real threat in Chinnaswamy with the willow, and he is improving gradually with the ball as well.

Brad Hogg feels RCB’s decision to trade Cameron Green was a poor move

The former Australian spinner Brad Hogg opened up his views on the trade deal done by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hogg was unhappy with RCB’s move, stating they should have focused on buying quality bowlers. He feels RCB don’t have ample money to go after world-class bowlers now.

“Is he worth it? RCB, I am looking at their line-up. I think this is a poor choice,” exclaimed Hogg in a video posted by him on his Instagram account. “Nothing against Green's talent. He was good for Mumbai Indians last year. But if you look at RCB's list, they spend big on their batting line-up. They don't have enough cash there to spend on enough quality bowlers. If you want to win the IPL, you need quality bowlers to defend totals and set the games up.”

Brad Hogg later added that it was a poor move by the Faf du Plessis-led side and feels that Green could have been ideal in some other franchise.

“I think this is a poor choice from RCB, and Green could have been suitable at some other club.”

