BREAKING: Stuart Broad announces his retirement after the end of Ashes 2023

England's veteran pacer confirmed the news after the end of Day 3's play in the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

In a recent development, England's veteran pacer Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket during the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test in The Oval. The 37-year-old who recently achieved the remarkable milestone of surpassing 600 Test wickets, confirmed the news on the conclusion of Day 3.

Throughout the series Broad has impressed, taking 20 wickets as he expressed his own surprise at being fit enough to participate in all five Tests, which were played in a span of just six weeks.

Since his debut against Sri Lanka in December 2007, Broad has been a pivotal member of the England Test side, earning 167 caps and establishing himself as the leading wicket-taker in this summer's Ashes series.

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have," Broad told Sky Sports Cricket.

Recap of Broad's best moments from his illustrious career

The tall and lanky pacer made his first-class debut for Leicestershire in 2005 before moving to Nottinghamshire. His illustrious career includes featuring in 121 one-day internationals and 56 international T20 games.

Renowned for his exceptional performances in Ashes cricket, Broad holds the record for claiming 151 Test wickets against Australia. Notable among his outstanding spells is the memorable 8-15 achieved at Trent Bridge against Australia in 2015.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nb6, wd, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Sediqullah Atal slams 48 runs in one over; equals Ruturaj Gaikwad's record

Another defining moment in his career was when he accomplished a remarkable feat of 5-5 in just 5.1 overs against India at the same ground in 2011. This impressive spell also included his first Test match hat-trick as he dismissed MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, and Praveen Kumar in successive deliveries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.