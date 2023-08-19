Bumrah, Rahul and Iyer's Asia Cup future to be decided on August 21

The involvement of Rohit Sharma carries significance as the selectors are also expected to outline the preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup

The fate of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah regarding their participation in the Asia Cup 2023 will be revealed on Monday (August 21). The senior men's selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar is set to convene in New Delhi to finalize the squad. Notably, skipper Rohit Sharma will also join the meeting through video conferencing. Additionally, SS Das, the selector currently accompanying a second-tier squad on tour in Ireland for a three-match T20I series will also participate remotely.

The involvement of Rohit Sharma carries significance as the selectors are also expected to outline the preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup. Although the ICC's deadline for submitting the preliminary squad is September 5th, the selection panel aims to maintain consistency by selecting the same set of 15 players for both tournaments. Following the selection, along with a handful of stand-by players, the chosen squad will gather in Bengaluru for a six-day training camp before departing for Colombo.

KL Rahul's fitness will be key for resolving India's wicketkeeper conundrum

An important point of discussion during the meeting could revolve around the fitness status of Rahul and Iyer, pending confirmation from the NCA (National Cricket Academy). Presently situated in Bengaluru, the duo has undergone an array of match-simulation exercises and practice matches to assess their preparedness for the 50-over format.

In a recent practice match, Iyer demonstrated positive signs, actively fielding throughout the 50 overs and batting for 38 runs without significant discomfort. This match garnered close attention from NCA's chief, VVS Laxman and batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. Rahul, however, did not participate in this particular match but is anticipated to join forces with Iyer for a second practice match on Sunday.

Rahul's physical condition holds key importance for India's resolution of the wicketkeeper predicament, particularly as Rishabh Pant continues his recovery from injuries sustained during a severe car accident in December.

