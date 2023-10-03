Chepauk set to get four new super-soppers from Australia to tackle rain

With just five days remaining until the IND v AUS fixture, extensive preparations are underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Although the rains have receded and the weather conditions have improved in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is leaving nothing to chance in preparation for India's World Cup opener against Australia. They have procured four advanced super-soppers from Australia. The prediction by the Met office is only a 10 percent chance of rain on the match day and a prolonged spell of excessive heat is anticipated throughout the week, which may lead to sporadic showers.

Over the past three weeks, the city has witnessed widespread rain, causing the TNCA to postpone its league matches on at least three occasions. Chennai typically experiences heavy to very heavy rainfall from the north-east monsoon, which usually gains momentum in October and November.

With just five days remaining until the fixture, extensive preparations were underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (October 2). The stadium is slated to host four additional matches following the India-Australia game.

Three pitches are being curated for IND v AUS match

“We have bought four new advanced super-soppers for the World Cup because we don’t want to take any chances. We have also replaced all the old covers with new ones, including heavy ones so that we have all bases covered,” a TNCA official said.

In contrast to venues like Eden Gardens and those in Sri Lanka which cover the entire field, in Chennai, only the square and run-up areas will be shielded in case of rain due to the effective drainage system in place. The outfield boasts a herringbone subsoil drainage system that caters to the three-feet slope, ensuring rapid water runoff. This system typically consists of a main pipe connected to several others along the slope, facilitating swift water drainage.

According to reports, three pitches are being prepared for India's first match with the final decision set to be made 48 hours prior to the game.

