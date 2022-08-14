Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 174 off 131 balls in England's One Day Cup for Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his rich vein of form in the Royal London One-Day Cup for Sussex.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been dominating the English domestic scene this summer for Sussex.

Cheteshwar Pujara is on a roll in England's domestic scene this summer. After dominating the County Championship, Pujara has continued his rich vein of form in the Royal London One-Day Cup for Sussex.

An understated batter in List A cricket, India's Test match stalwart hit a magnificent 73-ball ton in the match against Warwickshire and has now backed that up with another superlative century versus Surrey in Group A. He continued to accelerate post that, bringing up his 150 off 123 balls and finishing on an elite 174 off 131 deliveries.

Considered dispensable to India's limited-overs needs, the experienced right-hand batter has smashed back-to-back hundreds in England's premier domestic 50-over competition.

Showcasing his credentials in white-ball cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara reached his ton against Sussex's London-based rivals off 103 deliveries in a measured knock that helped his team attain control over proceedings.

Cheteshwar Pujara smashes another ton for Sussex

Walking into bat at No.4 with Sussex struggling at 9 for 2, Cheteshwar Pujara helped them recover from early trouble and regain their foot in the contest with an excellent hundred. The Indian veteran shared a game-transforming stand with fellow centurion Tom Clark, as they took Sussex to 214 for 2 before being separated.

Clarke's dismissal only inspired Pujara to own the responsibility in the situation and pick up a gear with his innings, eventually reaching the 100th mark again. Pujara's ton was responded with a wonderful round of applause by a small crowd gathered at the County Ground in Hove.

With his century, Pujara has taken his tournament tally above 300 runs after just five innings, averaging over 100 with an eye-catching strike-rate. If runs in the Royal London One-Day Cup carry weightage, Pujara is leaving no stone unturned in making his presence felt as far an India comeback is concerned.

Watch: Mumbai Indians star Tristan Stubbs smashes Tabraiz Shamsi for four consecutive sixes

Pujara's India outings in white-ball cricket have been limited to just five sporadic ODIs, with the last of those dating back 2014. The 34-year-old has been a Test match great for India, featuring in 96 matches and scoring 6,792 runs.

Prior to the Royal London One-Day Cup, the right-hand batter had struck a whopping 1,094 runs from eight matches of the County Championship, including five hundreds and a best of 231.