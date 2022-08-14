Watch: Mumbai Indians star Tristan Stubbs smashes Tabraiz Shamsi for four consecutive sixes

Tristan Stubbs was in scintillating form with the bat in The Hundred men's competition against Trent Rockets.

South Africa's rising young batting talent Tristan Stubbs continues to grow from strength to strength. After finding favour from five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, Stubbs is in England, plying his trade for Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

Stubbs produced an eye-catching cameo for the Originals in their Saturday (August 13) afternoon game against the Trent Rockets at Old Trafford. The young right-hand batter smashed his way to a 10-ball 27, with the highlights being his four consecutive sixes.

The youngster took a great liking to South Africa's leading white-ball spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who was turning out for the Rockets, and dispatched him for a set of maximums that entertained the pack house present for the game in Manchester.

Facing Shamsi not being the easiest of prospects, Tristan Stubbs, however, seemed to have a real hang of the left-arm wristspinner and hammered him for sixes.

Tristan Stubbs goes berserk against Tabraiz Shamsi

The set of maximums was seen at the beginning of an action-packed fifth over in the Manchester Originals run-chase.

Coming in from the over-the-wicket angle for the left-armer, Shamsi tried to hide the ball outside off against Tristan Stubbs. But the young gun was smart enough to shuffle across and aim for the area between deep mid-wicket to long-on for his initial sixes.

For the first one, Stubbs got one right in his arc and duly smashed it towards the mid-wicket region. He then got a thick slice off the lower part of his willow to the long-on area, where even the tall-statured Alex Hales and his dive couldn't stop the ball from sailing over the boundary.

That shot may have been slightly fortunate, but the next one was hit off the middle of the bat and rocketed back to the long-on region. This time, well over the head of the fielder into the crowd.

The fourth six of the over had possibly even better connection from the willow as Stubbs went gun-barrel straight over the head of the umpire for a giant maximum.

All four sixes by Tristan Stubbs off Tabraiz Shamsi can be seen here.

Immediately after the fourth six, Shamsi got his man. But by then, he had already made his presence felt and taken the Originals to a huge score of 189/3 - which, however, they failed to defend later in the day.