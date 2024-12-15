‘You Look Good Carrying Drinks’ – Indian Batter Reveals Brutal Sledging by David Warner on the 2014/15 Tour

On Star Sports, he disclosed an incident from the 2014/15 tour when he carried drinks for Indian players.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed his banter with former Australian opener David Warner when he wasn’t a permanent member of India’s Test squad. On Star Sports, he disclosed an incident from the 2014/15 tour when he carried drinks for Indian players.

“During the 2014/15 tour, I wasn’t in the playing XI. I was carrying the drinks, (and) he (Warner) came to me and said, ‘You look good carrying drinks’.”

Later, Pujara added he also started sledging Warner since then by showing him the off-spin sign. It reminded Warner of his dismissals against Ravichandran Ashwin, who has dismissed the southpaw often in his career, especially in home Tests.

“Since then, we kept sledging. And every time, I would do this (shows the off-spin sign) because Ashwin would dismiss him the most. And I told every bowler to just gesture the off-spin bowling at him because it plays a psychological trick on him. I used to sledge him at short-leg too. I won’t elaborate more on that! But whenever Warner used to come to India, I kept reminding him that he would get dismissed to Ashwin the most.”

Cheteshwar Pujara’s impact on the last two away BGT series

While Cheteshwar Pujara is not part of India’s setup anymore, he was crucial in India’s wins against Australia in the previous two away Border Gavaskar Trophy series. He was the leading run-scorer of the 2018/19 rubber, with 521 runs at an average of 74.43 in seven innings, including three centuries.

His marvellous performances were vital in India’s first-ever series victory over Australia away from home, and Pujara won the Player of the Series award for his contributions. Later, in the 2020/21 series, he was again among runs, scoring 271 runs at an average of 33.88 in eight innings, with three fifties.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s Costly Drop Gives a Massive reprieve to Travis Head in Brisbane Test [WATCH]

His ability to take blows on his body and tiring Aussie bowlers stood out more than those runs. Even Australian players agreed Pujara was again the reason behind India’s historic win.

His absence is surely felt in the ongoing series. He is currently part of the commentary panel on Star Sports, providing his insights on the play.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.