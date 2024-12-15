News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed his banter with former Australian opener David Warner when he wasn’t a permanent member of India’s Test squad.
News
December 15, 2024 - 1:27 pm

‘You Look Good Carrying Drinks’ – Indian Batter Reveals Brutal Sledging by David Warner on the 2014/15 Tour

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

On Star Sports, he disclosed an incident from the 2014/15 tour when he carried drinks for Indian players.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed his banter with former Australian opener David Warner when he wasn’t a permanent member of India’s Test squad.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed his banter with former Australian opener David Warner when he wasn’t a permanent member of India’s Test squad. On Star Sports, he disclosed an incident from the 2014/15 tour when he carried drinks for Indian players.

“During the 2014/15 tour, I wasn’t in the playing XI. I was carrying the drinks, (and) he (Warner) came to me and said, ‘You look good carrying drinks’.”

Later, Pujara added he also started sledging Warner since then by showing him the off-spin sign. It reminded Warner of his dismissals against Ravichandran Ashwin, who has dismissed the southpaw often in his career, especially in home Tests.

“Since then, we kept sledging. And every time, I would do this (shows the off-spin sign) because Ashwin would dismiss him the most. And I told every bowler to just gesture the off-spin bowling at him because it plays a psychological trick on him. I used to sledge him at short-leg too. I won’t elaborate more on that! But whenever Warner used to come to India, I kept reminding him that he would get dismissed to Ashwin the most.”

Cheteshwar Pujara’s impact on the last two away BGT series

While Cheteshwar Pujara is not part of India’s setup anymore, he was crucial in India’s wins against Australia in the previous two away Border Gavaskar Trophy series. He was the leading run-scorer of the 2018/19 rubber, with 521 runs at an average of 74.43 in seven innings, including three centuries.

His marvellous performances were vital in India’s first-ever series victory over Australia away from home, and Pujara won the Player of the Series award for his contributions. Later, in the 2020/21 series, he was again among runs, scoring 271 runs at an average of 33.88 in eight innings, with three fifties.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s Costly Drop Gives a Massive reprieve to Travis Head in Brisbane Test [WATCH]

His ability to take blows on his body and tiring Aussie bowlers stood out more than those runs. Even Australian players agreed Pujara was again the reason behind India’s historic win.

His absence is surely felt in the ongoing series. He is currently part of the commentary panel on Star Sports, providing his insights on the play.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Cheteshwar Pujara
David Warner

Related posts

The WPL 2025 auction is underway in Bengaluru and here you can find the full list of players sold and unsold, updated in real-time as the franchises engage in the bidding war.

WPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Players SOLD and UNSOLD List with Price and Team

All real-time updates on all the sold and unsold players in the WPL 2025 Auction in Bengaluru on December 15.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
15/12/2024

‘That is dumb’ – Aussies dig into Mohammed Siraj for flawed strategy that Travis Head capitalises on

Clearly, India were again flustered by the counterattack by Head, who again came with all guns blazing.
WATCH
15/12/2024
According to TOI, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, and Yash Dayal will no longer remain with the Indian team.

Three Indian Pacers Leave Indian Camp Amidst Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The team management has decided to send them back to let them get some game time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
News
15/12/2024
India’s Chances for the WTC Final, What Happens if the Brisbane Test Ends in a Draw

India’s Chances for the WTC Final: What Happens if the Brisbane Test Ends in a Draw?

A draw in Brisbane would severely damage India’s chances of making it into the WTC final.
News
15/12/2024
Aakash Chopra Opiners India Youngster Should Bat Higher Up the Order in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

‘Temptation is there’ – Aakash Chopra Opiners India Youngster Should Bat Higher Up the Order in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

His standout performances in the Adelaide Test, where he top-scored in both innings under challenging conditions, have further cemented his reputation as a reliable performer.
News
14/12/2024
Virat Kohli

Biopic of Virat Kohli on the Cards? Popular Director Eager To Start Talks With the Star Cricketer

The director is critically acclaimed for making sports biopics.
News
14/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy