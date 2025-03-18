News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Matthew Kuhnemann
news
Last updated: March 18, 2025

Cleared of Suspicious Bowling Action, Australian Spin Sensation Takes Fifer in Sheffield Shield

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He had taken a 16-wicket haul against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Matthew Kuhnemann

Australian left-arm spin sensation Matthew Kuhnemann, who was cleared of suspicious bowling action last month, delivered a magical spell in the ongoing Sheffield Shield tournament.

The 28-year-old, playing for Tasmania, took a superb five wicket haul in their match against New South Wales (NSW) and subsequently quashed NSW’s hopes of making it to the Sheffield Final.

After removing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) debutant Sam Konstas, Kuhnemann decimated the NSW middle-order, clean bowling Josh Philippe through the gate before Ollie Davies skied him to Tim Ward. Ben Dwarshuis was his fourth victim.

NSW skipper Jack Edwards, who played through knee soreness could add only one run before offering a return catch to Kuhnemann, who completed his five-wicket haul in the process.

ALSO READ:

Matthew Kuhnemann had impressed with a 16-wicket haul against Sri Lanka

During the two-Test series in Sri Lanka earlier this year, Kuhnemann was a revelation in the subcontinent conditions, where he notched up a stellar 16 wickets to his name.

Kuhnemann will now be looking forward to the West Indies tour in June. Australia are scheduled to play three Tests against West Indies in June after taking on South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s earlier that month.

While the Aussies already have Nathan Lyon in the ranks, if in case they want to go with an extra spinner, Matthew Kuhnemann will be eager to earn that spot.

Australia will be aiming to win a second consecutive WTC title, having won the last one in 2023 by outclassing India in the summit clash.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Matthew Kuhnemann
Sheffield Shield
WTC Final

Related posts

Delhi Capital’s Star Batter Makes a Stunning Comeback After WPL Final Loss, Claims Hat-trick in Women’s One Day Trophy

She has scalped 12 wickets across formats in international cricket.
3:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
india test team India A tour of England

Star Players To Feature In India A’s Shadow Tour Ahead Of England Tests After IPL 2025

Indian senior team coach Gautam Gambhir is likely to accompany India A in early June
3:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Streaming

Asian Legends League 2025 Final Live Streaming: TV & Broadcast Details for Asian Stars vs Indian Royals (ASS vs INR)

Viewers can watch Asian Legends League 2025 Final live telecast on Sony Sports Network.
1:16 pm
Sagar Paul
How the Indian Team Reacted to Winning Champions Trophy 2025

‘Message Automatically Delivered’: India Star Is Ready to Storm IPL 2025 To Prove His Weakness is Now a Strength

The batter was instrumental in India winning the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai
1:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
Dale Steyn Jasprit Bumrah Kagiso Rabada

Not About 155kph: Dale Steyn Names Two ‘Gold’ Standard Modern Day Fast Bowlers

The South African bowling legend felt that not many are aware of the art of fast bowling
12:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings IPL 2025

Prabhsimran Singh Credits Former Punjab Kings Teammate For  Strong Backing As Crucial IPL 2025 Beckons

Prabhsimran Singh was among the only two players retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2025
11:04 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy