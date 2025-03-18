Cleared of Suspicious Bowling Action, Australian Spin Sensation Takes Fifer in Sheffield Shield

He had taken a 16-wicket haul against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Australian left-arm spin sensation Matthew Kuhnemann, who was cleared of suspicious bowling action last month, delivered a magical spell in the ongoing Sheffield Shield tournament.

The 28-year-old, playing for Tasmania, took a superb five wicket haul in their match against New South Wales (NSW) and subsequently quashed NSW’s hopes of making it to the Sheffield Final.

After removing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) debutant Sam Konstas, Kuhnemann decimated the NSW middle-order, clean bowling Josh Philippe through the gate before Ollie Davies skied him to Tim Ward. Ben Dwarshuis was his fourth victim.

NSW skipper Jack Edwards, who played through knee soreness could add only one run before offering a return catch to Kuhnemann, who completed his five-wicket haul in the process.

ALSO READ:

Matthew Kuhnemann had impressed with a 16-wicket haul against Sri Lanka

During the two-Test series in Sri Lanka earlier this year, Kuhnemann was a revelation in the subcontinent conditions, where he notched up a stellar 16 wickets to his name.

Kuhnemann will now be looking forward to the West Indies tour in June. Australia are scheduled to play three Tests against West Indies in June after taking on South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s earlier that month.

While the Aussies already have Nathan Lyon in the ranks, if in case they want to go with an extra spinner, Matthew Kuhnemann will be eager to earn that spot.

Australia will be aiming to win a second consecutive WTC title, having won the last one in 2023 by outclassing India in the summit clash.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube