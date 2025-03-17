Recently Removed From Pakistan T20I Captaincy, Mohammad Rizwan Skips National T20 Cup To Play for Local Cricket Club

News
Recently Removed From Pakistan T20 Captaincy, Mohammad Rizwan Skips National T20 Cup To Play for Local Cricket Club
news
Last updated: March 17, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

This decision follows Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan has sparked controversy by opting to play club cricket instead of participating in the National T20 Cup. This decision follows Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy 2025, where the team faced an early exit as the tournament hosts and subsequently, Rizwan was removed as T20I captain for the ongoing New Zealand tour.

Pakistan’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025 was nothing short of disastrous, marking a new low for the team. As defending champions, they failed to secure a single victory, finishing at the bottom of Group A with just one point. Rizwan, as captain, came under heavy criticism for poor performances, questionable strategies, and contentious squad selections.

In the aftermath of the tournament, Rizwan took a break to perform Umrah. Upon his return, he chose to play local club cricket rather than join the National T20 Cup, which is set to continue until March 27. This decision has drawn widespread attention, especially after images of Rizwan playing in a club match circulated on social media. Reports indicate he scored an unbeaten century, but his preference for club cricket over domestic-level competition has left fans and experts puzzled.

Further complicating matters, Rizwan and several other senior players were excluded from Pakistan’s ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The team’s struggles were evident in the first match, where they were bowled out for a mere 91 runs following a dramatic top-order collapse.

As Pakistan’s preparations for the T20 World Cup remain uncertain, Rizwan’s choice to prioritize club cricket over higher-level domestic matches has raised concerns about the team’s future direction and leadership.

Champions Trophy 2025
Mohammad Rizwan
National T20 Cup
PCB

