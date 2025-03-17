News
news
Last updated: March 17, 2025

Delhi Capitals Star Gets National Contract Extended, ICC Emerging Cricketer for 2024 Earns Maiden CSA Deal

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

She picked up eight wickets and scored 106 runs for DC.

Marizanne Kapp CSA Contract DC WPL

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed the women’s contracted squad for the 2025/26 season. Delhi Capitals (DC) star Marizanne Kapp, who was instrumental in the franchise’s close Women’s Premier League (WPL) title chase, has earned a national contract extension. The board will be counting on Kapp to continue her stellar performances, particularly in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Annerie Dercksen, the Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers all-rounder and reigning ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year, has earned her maiden national contract. The 23-year-old replaces Lara Goodall and Delmi Tucker of World Sports Betting Western Province in the 15-player squad.

Enoch Nkwe, the Director of Cricket for CSA said, “We are proud to announce the Proteas Women’s contracted squad for the 2025/26 season, a group that embodies the depth, talent, and potential of women’s cricket in South Africa. It’s also a momentous occasion for Annerie Dercksen, whose performances have been impressive as she cemented her spot in the team, earning a well-deserved first national contract.”

ALSO READ:

Marizanne Kapp In The Mix

A key boost for South Africa is the inclusion of Marizanne Kapp. She reaffirmed her commitment to international cricket after reconsidering retirement early last year. While she is believed to be eyeing this year’s ODI World Cup as a potential swansong, the next T20 World Cup, just 15 months away, could also be on her radar.

In the recently concluded WPL season, Marizanne Kapp played a vital role for the Delhi Capitals. Although she managed only eight wickets and 106 runs in eight matches, her presence provided a significant boost to the team’s confidence. While her overall performance was below expectations, she stood out as DC’s lone warrior in the final against Mumbai Indians, where her blistering 26-ball 44 reignited hopes of securing their elusive title. Her contributions with the ball in the same match were also noteworthy.

The Future of South Africa

The squad features no other new names, highlighting the consistency in South Africa’s selection but also raising concerns about the development of the next generation.

“The continuity in the squad also recognises the team’s outstanding achievement in reaching a second consecutive World Cup final, highlighting CSA’s commitment to rewarding consistent performance and building on the team’s recent success on the global stage. As we prepare for a pivotal year with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India, this squad offers the right balance of experience and youthful energy. We believe this group is well-equipped to compete at the highest level and continue making the country proud,” Nkwe added.

South Africa have been on an extended break since December, following a home series against England where they managed just one win in seven matches across all formats. They will return to action in April with a tri-series in Sri Lanka, featuring India, as part of their ODI World Cup preparations. In June, they are also set to tour the West Indies for a series of three ODIs and three T20Is ahead of the tournament.

South Africa Contracted Squad

Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Chloe Tryon, Eliz-Mari Marx, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Tumi Sekhukhune.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Female Cricket (@femalecricket)

