Key Pakistan Batter Fined 50 Percent of Match Fees for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During 1st T20I vs New Zealand

The Pakistan batter scored 32 runs from 30 balls in the first T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.

Pakistan batter Khushdil Shah has been fined 50% of his match fees for breaching Level 2 of ICC’s Code of Conduct during the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday. Khushdil violated Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct which pertains to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).”

What exactly happened in NZ vs PAK 1st T20I?

During the eighth over of Pakistan’s innings, Khushdil rushed onto New Zealand pacer Zachary Foulkes’ back. The ICC declared Khushdil’s move as “inappropriate physical contact with a high degree of force”. They also remarked that it was a “reckless, negligent, and avoidable move”.

A formal hearing, however, is not necessary as Khushdil has accepted the sanctions of the umpires and Match Referee Jeff Crowe. Khushdil has also sustained three demerit points for what is his first offence in 24 months. Should a player endure four or more demerit points, they transform into suspension points. Should a player get two suspension points, he will then be banned for one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever match his national team has coming up.

How Khushdil Shah performed in 1st NZ vs PAK T20I?

The 30-year-old scored 32 runs off 30 balls but Pakistan were bowled out for just 91 runs in 18.4 overs. New Zealand chased down with seven wickets to spare. Tim Seifert (44), Finn Allen (29), and Tim Robinson (18) were among the runs. The second T20I of the five-match series will take place in Dunedin on Tuesday.

