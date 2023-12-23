'In another 10 days.....' - CSK CEO gives major updates on MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings

CSK will be aiming for a record sixth-title as they gear up for IPL 2024.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season just a few months away, speculation surrounds the future of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on whether this upcoming season will mark the end of his tenure with the franchise. While questions linger, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has opted to keep the details under wraps, deferring the decision to Dhoni himself.

“That I do not know. See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do,” he said at the launch of Junior Super Kings event in Chennai on Saturday.

Talking about the fitness of Dhoni, Kasi said, “He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he’ll start working in the nets also.”

Following his instrumental role in guiding the Chennai Super Kings to their 5th IPL trophy earlier this year, Dhoni underwent a successful left knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital in June.

CSK CEO shares timeline when CSK will start practice for IPL 2024

Viswanathan also said that CSK’s preparations will start in Chennai in the first week of March next year. “We are planning for a camp somewhere by the first week of March. The IPL season is likely to start by 22nd of March. So, we will have our first camp by the first week in Chennai,” he said.

In the recently concluded IPL auction, CSK secured the services of six players. Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.8 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs 8.4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore) and Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs 20 lakh) joined the Yellow Brigade for the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

