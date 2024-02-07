CSK's latest recruit refuses to share POTM award with Gujarat Titans star

With the IPL 2024 season drawing closer, the rivalries have once again begun.

With the IPL 2024 season drawing closer, the rivalries have once again begun. Recently, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recruit denied sharing his Player of the Match award with his Gujarat Titans (GT) counterpart.

During the recently concluded first Test between New Zealand and South Africa, CSK's Rachin Ravindra hilariously declined Kane Williamson at the presentation ceremony. Hosts New Zealand won the first of the two-match Test series by a massive margin of 281 runs.

Both batters were instrumental in propelling the Kiwis to a win. Williamson slammed tons in both innings, scoring 118 runs and 109 runs respectively. Ravindra slammed his maiden double century, an impressive 240 in the first innings

CSK recruit refuses to share POTM award with GT star

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, when asked whether he would be willing to share his Man of the Match award with Williamson, Ravindra said, "Nah, not at all. He's got 31 Test hundreds for my one so I'm not giving that one. Any time you contribute to the win it makes you feel special. As long as you're giving your best you're made to feel you belong and it's driven well by the coaching staff."

Rachin Ravindra was picked up by the CSK franchise in the IPL 2024 auction last year in Dubai at a bargain price of INR 1.8 crore following his 2023 ODI World Cup heroics. He was the fourth-highest run-getter in the megaevent scoring 578 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.22 which included three centuries and two half-centuries.

Ravindra has been a great addition to the New Zealand side and he proved his mettle in the ODI World Cup. In the longest format, he has played 4 Tests so far and has 325 runs at an average of 46.43.

