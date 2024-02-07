Former CSK teammate reveals 'never seeing' Dhoni practice wicketkeeping drills

Dhoni will once again lead CSK in IPL 2024, in what could probably be his last time.

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is little more than a month away. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope to do an encore and will also see their much-beloved MS Dhoni leading the side once again, in what could probably be his last time.

Speaking ahead of the new edition, a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer spilled some beans on CSK skipper MS Dhoni's impeccable glovesmanship.

Narayan Jagadeesan, who has spent time with Dhoni during his CSK stint revealed in an exclusive chat with Cricket.com, “I have never seen Dhoni do wicketkeeping drills. During my last stint with the CSK team, he did little wicketkeeping practice. So, I went and asked him if is this how you have always been, but he actually said, “Only now, I’m not doing a lot of practise, during my young days, I have kept a lot of wickets, and have practised day-in and day-out."

Jagadeesan went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction

Jagadeesan, who plied his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai last year after the franchise decided to release him after just one season.

He failed to impress the fans after scoring only 89 runs in six innings. His strike rate was less than 110 as well, which led the 2-time IPL winners to release him and possibly why no other franchise submitted his name to be included for IPL 2024 auction shortlist.

Despite falling out of favour, the Tamil Nadu cricketer has been making waves in the domestic circuit. He's made sure to let his bat do the talking, slamming a double century and following it up with a triple ton. His impressive form will definitely grab the attention of selectors and franchises once again.

