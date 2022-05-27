How skipper MS Dhoni got the throwdown specialist to relax for what was his maiden practice session in CSK nets.

Aware of the CSK throwdown specialist's nervous energy, MS Dhoni told him to not focus on his face or the stature.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) throwdown specialist Kondappa Raj Palani recalled an interesting first interaction with the legendary MS Dhoni during the IPL 2020.

Palani, who joined CSK set-up for the tournament played in UAE two years back after the pandemic break, reminisced how the Indian wicketkeeper-batter calmed the thrower's nerves in his first practice session for the four-time champions.

The incident is from CSK's Chennai leg of the pre-season preparatory camp ahead of IPL 2020, before the team travelled to UAE.

Having just announced his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni, who had been on a year-long sabbatical from the game, was eyeing some match practice as he came across Palani.

"The first time, the camp started when MS Dhoni retired. I saw him for the first time then. He asked if you were the throwers. He asked me to throw balls at him. The team was pleased after that. The net bowlers were speaking about his retirement. After two or three weeks, he came to play sidearm. Everybody was arriving," Palani said on CSK's official website.

How MS Dhoni calmed an anxious throwdown specialist's nerves

Filled with anxiety and nervous energy, Palani got told to calm down and follow his routine at the batters in CSK nets, regardless of their names.

Head coach Stephen Fleming, batting mentor Michael Hussey and MS Dhoni himself tried to calm their new throwdown specialist, but to no avail.

Palani ended up bowling a pair of wides followed by a full toss before Dhoni went up to him and told him to stop feeling overawed by his face and approach it like any other net session he may have been part of.

Also Read - Jemimah Rodrigues leaves a special message for passionate young fan girl at Women’s T20 Challenge

"Fleming, Hussey and everyone said Dhoni was coming and asked me to bowl carefully. The first two balls were wides. The next ball was a full toss."

"Dhoni came to me and said 'Stop looking at me and bowl'. He asked me to play naturally. I then started bowling wherever he wanted and then he was very happy. He started addressing me everyday since with my name," Palani added.