Dale Steyn weighs in on debate around Virat Kohli selection for T20 World Cup

The doubts over selection of Virat Kohli in the upcoming T20 World Cup has gathered steam after a recent report in The Telegraph. The report stated that Kohli might not get selected for the T20 World Cup to be held in West Indies and USA as he is unable to meet the new demands of the team.

The report also stated that Kohli will have to perform exceptionally well and play with a better strike rate in the IPL to get selected. The report has shocked many former cricketers like Stuart Broad and Kris Sikkanth who felt that Kohli is a must and backed him to be a part of the squad.

'I look at runs like someone's bank balance:' Dale Steyn on Virat Kohli's selection for T20 World Cup

Former South Africa international Dele Steyn has given his take on Kohli's selection. In a conversation with Star Sports, Steyn said that many young players have staked their claim in the squad but Kohli's experience should play a big role in his selection.

"There are several contenders who have come up because of the break that Virat Kohli has had from the format. But when you look at guys who take you over the line at the World Cups, it's most of the time guys who have been there and done that. Virat Kohli is certainly one of those guys," Steyn said.

Steyn also felt that it is important for Virat Kohli to get runs under his belt. He stressed that Kohli needs to score runs in the IPL, although his selection in the T20 World Cup is in safe hands and he will be selected.

"Look, it's very important that he does score runs. But, at the end of the day, I look at runs like someone's bank balance. Virat Kohli has got stacks of runs stored over many years. That's going to work in his favour," Steyn explained.

Telegram Group Join Now

"When India are looking to pick a team for the World Cup, they are going to look for guys who have been there and done that. It's extremely important that he does score runs this IPL to put him into good form going into the World Cup. But in terms of selection, it is safe to say Virat Kohli will be going to the World Cup," he added.

Also read: Second half of IPL 2024 to be moved to this country?

Virat Kohli has a tremendous record in T20 World Cups. He has scored 1141 runs in 27 games and is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup history. He has been India's highest run-getter in the 2014, 2016 and 2022 editions of T20 World Cups. In 2014 and 2016, he was also chosen the Player of the Tournament.

Kohli will be back in action on March 22 when his team Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 opener to be held in Chennai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.