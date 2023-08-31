Danielle McGahey becomes first-ever transgender cricketer in international T20Is

Danielle has effectively met all the stipulated eligibility criteria outlined by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Having relocated from Australia to Canada in 2020, Danielle underwent her transition to a woman later that same year.

Danielle McGahey, originally from Australia, is on the verge of making history as the first transgender cricketer to participate in a women’s T20I match, representing Canada. Significantly, Danielle's inclusion in Canada's squad for the qualifiers of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh marks a pivotal moment.

Danielle has effectively met all the stipulated eligibility criteria outlined by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Having relocated from Australia to Canada in 2020, Danielle underwent her transition to a woman later that same year. Expressing her elation at being a trailblazer for the transgender community, Danielle shared insights into the protocols she undertook to secure her position in the team.

Danielle McGahey highlights the protocols in place

"I am absolutely honoured. To be able to represent my community is something I never dreamed I would be able to do. A lot of work with my doctor sending my medical information through to the ICC... they have a dedicated medical officer who looks over all of the information provided, and determines whether or not I have provided enough for an expert panel to make a decision,” she told BBC Sport.

“The need to do blood tests every month is probably the biggest challenge because when you are playing cricket you are travelling a lot. It's very personal in terms of the information you are giving over - all your medical information, history of puberty, any surgeries. There's a lot in it. But the protocols are there and it has been used as intended," she added.

ALSO READ: Prithvi Shaw confirms to return to Northamptonshire in 2024

Moreover, the ICC emphasizes that a male-to-female trans athlete must 'furnish a written and signed declaration, in a form acceptable to the designated medical officer, affirming her female gender identity'.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.