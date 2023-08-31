Prithvi Shaw confirms to return to Northamptonshire in 2024

During his recent stint with Northants, Shaw demonstrated his prowess by amassing 429 runs across four innings. Notably, he etched his name in the records with an extraordinary knock of 244 runs off 153 balls against Somerset

Prithvi Shaw is poised to make a return to Northamptonshire in the upcoming summer, having inked a contract for the latter half of the season. The accomplished India cricketer is slated to participate in both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup.

During his recent stint with Northants, Shaw demonstrated his prowess by amassing 429 runs across four innings. Notably, he etched his name in the records with an extraordinary knock of 244 runs off 153 balls against Somerset earlier this month, before his stay was curtailed due to a knee injury.

Despite receiving interest from other counties, he has chosen to commit to a new agreement with Northamptonshire.

"I'm so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer," Shaw said. "Even though it was over quickly I really enjoyed my time there, it's a great club to be a part of and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately. I can't wait to get back over."

The 23-year-old, who last represented his country in 2021, is scheduled to rejoin the team in June 2024 for his second tenure and will remain a part of the club until the culmination of the season.

Northants head coach, John Sadler, added: "Prithvi is a phenomenal talent and what he delivered for us in such a short space of time was incredible. He was utterly disappointed not to stay longer due to his injury as he wanted to play some red-ball cricket, so the chance for him to do this next year is really exciting for us all."

