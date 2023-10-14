Dasun Shanaka ruled out of 2023 ODI WC, Sri Lanka names replacement

In an unforeseen turn of events for Dasun Shanaka, injury has forced him to be ruled out from the remaining matches of the tournament.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has been declared unfit for participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup. In an unforeseen turn of events for Dasun Shanaka, injury has forced his absence from the remaining matches of the tournament.

Shanaka's substitute has been formally announced and the Sri Lankan management has expressed confidence in Chamika Karunaratne. Throughout the World Cup, any team seeking to alter their squad due to injuries or other reasons must first secure approval from the ICC’s Event Technical Committee.

Karunaratne, who boasts a record of 23 ODIs, was selected as the stand-in following Shanaka's exclusion due to a right thigh muscle injury sustained during Sri Lanka’s match against Pakistan on October 10th. The injury requires a minimum of a three-week recovery period.

ICC’s Event Technical Committee approves Sri Lanka's replacement

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has also sanctioned Chamika Karunaratne as the replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad.

This process upholds the fairness of the competition, preventing any eleventh-hour modifications that could upset the equilibrium of the teams. Prior approval from the Event Technical Committee is a prerequisite for the official inclusion of the replacement player in the squad.

ALSO READ: 'He's no big deal' - Ravi Shastri makes a shocking remark on Shaheen Afridi

"Karunaratne, who has played 23 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Shanaka was ruled out due to a right thigh muscle injury sustained during Sri Lanka's match against Pakistan on 10th October. The injury needs three weeks to recover," said the ICC in a statement while the Technical Committee approved the change.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.